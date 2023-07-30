StockNews.com Lowers Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

