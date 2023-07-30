Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $236.74. The company had a trading volume of 138,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,841. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

