Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.47. The stock had a trading volume of 114,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,790. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $262.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

