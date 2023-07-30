Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $940,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 2,254,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,487. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.