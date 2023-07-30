Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,834 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $166.41. 286,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,913. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

