Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.91. 3,673,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

