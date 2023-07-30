Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 969 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 730,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

PFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 24,054,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

