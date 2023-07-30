Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. The company had a trading volume of 590,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,134. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

