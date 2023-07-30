Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $43,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,200. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.