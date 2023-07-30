Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,911 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 196,395 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 328,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

