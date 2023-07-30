Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.48. 56,902,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.55. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

