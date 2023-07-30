Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Short Interest Update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,790,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 25,070,000 shares. Currently, 28.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 5,497,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

