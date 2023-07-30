Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SUPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $13,497,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 388,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 369,806 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

