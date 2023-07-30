Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 19,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 235.2% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 158,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 100,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SYF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. 3,295,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,657. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

