Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 665,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 87.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

