Synthetix Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36.67 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $752.62 million and approximately $36.67 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00009574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,879,471 coins and its circulating supply is 268,075,275 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

