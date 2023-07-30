T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Stock Performance
T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
