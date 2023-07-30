T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

