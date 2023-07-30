Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.99 billion-$27.99 billion.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

