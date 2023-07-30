Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.31.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,780 shares of company stock worth $2,948,038 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

