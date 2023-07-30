Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 284.6% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

