The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.69. 7,059,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,313. The company has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $240.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $209.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.86.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

