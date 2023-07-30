The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day moving average is $302.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

