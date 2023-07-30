The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

