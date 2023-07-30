The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.33-$0.76 EPS.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of SHYF traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,857. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $527.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 240.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

