The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.