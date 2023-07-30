Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $593,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $392.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

