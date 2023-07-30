Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Purchases 168 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.1% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.08.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

