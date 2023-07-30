Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Tops $33.39 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $33.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,273.97 or 1.00025531 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002263 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.20239406 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $36,193,154.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

