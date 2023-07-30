TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.10. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
