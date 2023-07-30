Torah Network (VP) Price Tops $0.78

Torah Network (VP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Torah Network has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $21,394.62 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Torah Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.78845778 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $21,688.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Torah Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torah Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.