Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,134,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 21,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,992. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

