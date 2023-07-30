Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 5,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 742,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $71.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

