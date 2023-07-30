TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 627,116 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 765,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 422,584 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $4,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

