Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.65.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.