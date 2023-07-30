TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. NU accounts for about 6.0% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,603,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,042,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NU. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

