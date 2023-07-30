Tribe Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $147.79 million and $175,951.12 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,223,752 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

