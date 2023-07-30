TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $928.02 million-$972.21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. TriMas also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

TriMas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 241,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 369.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.