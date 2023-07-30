TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.38.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

