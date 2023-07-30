TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 1,826,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

