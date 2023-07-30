Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 14.4% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

