Truist Financial Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $230.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.50.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.70.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

