Truist Financial Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $230.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.50.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ MANH opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.70.
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.