Trumpcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.17 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $0.17 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.24 or 0.06354199 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00044895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.