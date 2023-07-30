Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.62 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,445.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.36 or 0.00874019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00131602 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030825 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17495028 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $812,194.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

