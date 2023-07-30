Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 136,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unique Fabricating Stock Up 60.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 150,546,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,932. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

