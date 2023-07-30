Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 136,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unique Fabricating Stock Up 60.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 150,546,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,932. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.41.
About Unique Fabricating
