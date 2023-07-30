United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 876.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 257.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 171.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.17. 261,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.