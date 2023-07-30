US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. 7,776,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

