US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. 2,712,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

