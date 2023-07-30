US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,508. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

