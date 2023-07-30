Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.36

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.36 and traded as low as $66.71. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 13,215,151 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 74,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.