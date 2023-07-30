Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

